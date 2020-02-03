In the Kitchen: Beet Creste di Gallo

1  of  4
Chef Richard Allaire from Metacom Kitchen shares a recipe for Beet Creste di Gallo.

INGREDIENTS: (Please list exact quantities needed of ingredients)

8oz. fresh pasta (creste di gallo or campanelle)

3oz. fresh shiitake and maitake mushrooms

3 oz. vegetable or chicken stock

1 clove of thinly sliced garlic

1 T cream

2oz. olive oil

Pinch red pepper flakes

3 leaves mustard greens

1 oz grated grana or parmesan cheese

2 oz. bread crumbs

Salt to taste

STEPS: heat olive oil, red pepper flakes and garlic in a saute pan over medium heat and toast garlic until golden brown. Add mushrooms and saute until softened then add stock and reduce by half. Add cream and mustard greens. Cook pasta in salted boiling water for 3 minutes, drain well and add pasta directly to the sauce. and reduce slightly to bring the pasta and sauce together. Add cheese, divide between four warm bowls and finish with bread crumbs and a drizzle of olive oil.

