Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Brynn Gibson. She appeared on Season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen and was a top 4 finalist. She also has a food blog called The Food Nugget. This morning, she is making Beer Bratwurst & Peppers.
Ingredients:
- Sausage
- Peppers
- Onions
- Mustard
- Beer
- Rolls
