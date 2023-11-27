This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen 22 Bowens Wine Bar & Grille.
Beef Wellington is on the menu today.
Ingredients: Beef Wellington:
• 2 7oz Filet Mignon
• Puff Pastry
• 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma
• 2 TBSP Mushroom Duxelle
• 2 Egg yolks beaten with 1TBSP water (for brushing)
Cooking Instructions:Duxelle
• 4 tbsp butter
• 1 cup shallots
• 4 tbsp garlic
• 1 quart mushrooms roasted/pulsed in robot coupe
• S+P to taste
MOP:
1. Melt butter, sweat shallots and garlic
2. Add mushrooms, and cook until all excess liquids have been cooked out.
MOP:
1. Season and pan-sear Filets, cool in the fridge (30 minutes)
2. Lay 4 pieces of Prosciutto di Parma on plastic wrap to form a square
3. Put the filet on the prosciutto and use the plastic wrap to form a tight “log”
4. Place the prosciutto-wrapped filet onto a sheet of puff pastry big enough to envelop.
5. Trim excess puff pastry and wrap in plastic wrap to chill for 30 minutes.
6. Bake @ 390 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes.
