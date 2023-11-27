This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen 22 Bowens Wine Bar & Grille.

Beef Wellington is on the menu today.

Ingredients: Beef Wellington:

• 2 7oz Filet Mignon

• Puff Pastry

• 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma

• 2 TBSP Mushroom Duxelle

• 2 Egg yolks beaten with 1TBSP water (for brushing)

Duxelle

• 4 tbsp butter

• 1 cup shallots

• 4 tbsp garlic

• 1 quart mushrooms roasted/pulsed in robot coupe

• S+P to taste

Cooking Instructions:

• 4 tbsp butter

• 1 cup shallots

• 4 tbsp garlic

• 1 quart mushrooms roasted/pulsed in robot coupe

• S+P to taste

MOP:

1. Melt butter, sweat shallots and garlic

2. Add mushrooms, and cook until all excess liquids have been cooked out.

Beef Wellington:

• 2 7oz Filet Mignon

• Puff Pastry

• 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma

• 2 TBSP Mushroom Duxelle

• 2 Egg yolks beaten with 1TBSP water (for brushing)

MOP:

1. Season and pan-sear Filets, cool in the fridge (30 minutes)

2. Lay 4 pieces of Prosciutto di Parma on plastic wrap to form a square

3. Put the filet on the prosciutto and use the plastic wrap to form a tight “log”

4. Place the prosciutto-wrapped filet onto a sheet of puff pastry big enough to envelop.

5. Trim excess puff pastry and wrap in plastic wrap to chill for 30 minutes.

6. Bake @ 390 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes.