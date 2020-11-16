In the Kitchen: Beef Barbacoa

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Marketing Director Melissa Michel from Xaco Taco making Beef Barbacoa, a beef taco filling.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup canola oil
- 5 pounds beef chuck tenders
- 1 quart diced onion
- ½ cup minced garlic
- 1-2 bay leaves
- 1 bunch cilantro (cheese cloth for easy removal)
Ingredients for the Sauce:
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1 28 oz. can whole peeled tomato
- 1 quart chicken stock
- ¼ cup chipotle in adob
Directions:
- Season beef with salt and pepper, set aside.
- Warm oil over medium high heat and brown beef on all sides, set beef on large plate.
- Add onion and garlic to pan and sauté.
- Put all “sauce” ingredients into large container and blend well with a stick blender.
- Deglaze with blended sauce and add bay leaves, cilantro bundle and beef back to pot.
- Simmer for 3-4 hours partially covered until beef is meltingly tender.
- Remove beef from pot and allow to cool.
- Shred beef with two forks or tongs and toss with braising liquid.
- Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.