In the Kitchen: Beef Barbacoa

In the Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

This morning, GoProvidence.com brings us Marketing Director Melissa Michel from Xaco Taco making Beef Barbacoa, a beef taco filling.

Ingredients:
  • ½ cup canola oil
  • 5 pounds beef chuck tenders
  • 1 quart diced onion
  • ½ cup minced garlic
  • 1-2 bay leaves
  • 1 bunch cilantro (cheese cloth for easy removal)
Ingredients for the Sauce:
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1 28 oz. can whole peeled tomato
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • ¼ cup chipotle in adob
Directions:
  1. Season beef with salt and pepper, set aside.
  2. Warm oil over medium high heat and brown beef on all sides, set beef on large plate.
  3. Add onion and garlic to pan and sauté.
  4. Put all “sauce” ingredients into large container and blend well with a stick blender.
  5. Deglaze with blended sauce and add bay leaves, cilantro bundle and beef back to pot.
  6. Simmer for 3-4 hours partially covered until beef is meltingly tender.
  7. Remove beef from pot and allow to cool.
  8. Shred beef with two forks or tongs and toss with braising liquid.
  9. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards