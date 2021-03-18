In the Kitchen: Basil Fried Rice

Today we welcome Chef Angie Lim from Heng Thai & Rotiserrie in Providence making their Basil Fried Rice.
Ingredients:
- Pepper
- Onion
- Fresh Ginger
- Eggs
- Rice
- Basil
- Oyster Sauce
- Shrimp
To see how this dish comes together, please see the video above.
