In the Kitchen: Basic Muffin Receipe

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin to the Rhode Show kitchen today sharing a basic muffin receipe that can be used for a variety of flavors. This would be a great receipe to try with the kids on Easter.

Ingredients:

1 cup Flour

1/4 cup Sugar

1 tsp. Baking Powder

1/3 tsp salt

1/8 tsp baking soda

3 oz butter

2 oz buttermilk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Mix ins

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 and line cupcake pan Combine dry ingredients Combine wet ingredients Mix wet into dry. stir until just moistened Mix in add ins Scoop into muffin liners Bake