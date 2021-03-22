In the Kitchen: Basic Muffin Receipe

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jennifer Luxmoore from Sin to the Rhode Show kitchen today sharing a basic muffin receipe that can be used for a variety of flavors. This would be a great receipe to try with the kids on Easter.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Flour
- 1/4 cup Sugar
- 1 tsp. Baking Powder
- 1/3 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 3 oz butter
- 2 oz buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- Mix ins
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 and line cupcake pan
- Combine dry ingredients
- Combine wet ingredients
- Mix wet into dry. stir until just moistened
- Mix in add ins
- Scoop into muffin liners
- Bake
