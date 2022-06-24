In the kitchen today we welcome Chef Anthony DePalma, Director of Operations, from Evviva Trattoria making Balsamic Braised Short Rib.

Ingredients:

5 oz Mascarpone Creamy Polenta

1/2 oz Canola Oil

4 oz Brussels Sprouts, Sliced

1/2 oz Braised Leeks

1 oz Butter

6 oz Balsamic Braised Short Rib

2 oz Short Rib Au Jus Sauce QT

Fresh Parsley

Micro Greens

Directions:

1. Heat one 6oz portioned short rib in the microwave for about 2 minutes.

2. Heat a sauté pan, add ½ oz canola oil and add 1 bag of Brussels sprouts, 1 tbsp braised leeks and sauté until golden brown for about 3 minutes.

3. Heat up the short rib in 2oz of sauce in another sauté pan, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, reduce until sauce is thick, about 3 minutes.

4. Heat 1 portioned polenta in microwave for 1 minute.

5. Place creamy polenta in the middle of a large round plate.

6. Add the Brussels sprout to the plate on top of polenta.

7. Place the 6oz short rib in the middle of the plate on top of Brussels, pour sauce over the top, garnish with fresh parsley and micro greens.