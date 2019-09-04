In the Kitchen: Baklava

Elizabeth Degaitas and Maria Boulaxis joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make one of the many treats featured at The Cranston Greek Festival, Baklava.
Syrup Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 3 cups sugar
- 3/4 cup Honey
- 1 thin slice of lemon
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- 5 whole cloves
Instructions: Boil all the above for 20 minutes and let cool before using.
Ingredients for Baklava:
- 1 lb. Phyllo Dough
- 1 lb. sweet butter
- 2 cups walnuts
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 level teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 level teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
Instructions:
- Defrost frozen phyllo to room temperature.
- Mix together walnuts with the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and sugar.
- Melt butter (keep in pan to reheat if it cools).
- Butter the bottom and sides of the baking pans.
- First 8 sheets of phyllo are brushed with butter only.
- Next 6 sheets of phyllo are brushed with butter–then sprinkled with walnuts.
- Cover with remaining sheets of phyllo, buttering each one.
- Cut the baklava into serving pieces.
- Bake at 350F for about an hour or until golden brown on top.
- Take baklava out of the oven, pour cool syrup over, and set aside to cool. (DO NOT put in refrigerator to cool)
- Once cooled, cut fully and place in pastry cups to serve.
