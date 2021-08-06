In the Kitchen: Baked Ziti with Homemade Italian Sausage

Chef Timothy Meyers from Feast & Fettle stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning, to share a delicious dish that can be brought right to your house.

Feast & Fettle has a different menu each week, always revolving around a unifying theme. A couple of times per year they do a “best of” menu. They have a best of menu coming up and ziti always makes the top 3! Check out the attached video clip to see how this Baked Ziti with Homemade Italian Sausage comes together.