In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Seafood Stuffing with Green Beans & Rice

This morning In the Kitchen we welcomed Chef David Desmarais of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel;
Chef made Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Seafood Stuffing with Green Beans & Rice.
INGREDIENTS:
12 U15 Shrimp, Peeled and deveined
4 oz. Bay Scallops
4 oz. Cod Fish
2 oz. White Wine
6 oz. Butter Melted
¼ cup of Fresh Chopped Parsley
8 oz. Ritz Crackers (Buttery Rounds)
1 tsp. Lobster base
1 tsp. Paprika
1 dash of Tabasco
1 dash Worcestershire Sauce
1 Lemon
8 oz. Water
Cooking Spray of Vegetable Oil
20 Green beans
3 cups Rice Pilaf
STEPS:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Coat a small baking pan with cooking spray or oil and bake
the codfish for 10 minutes and cool.
Coat a larger baking pan with cooking spray or oil.
Mix white wine, 2 oz. melted butter, parsley, crackers, lobster base, paprika, codfish, Tabasco, and Worcestershire Sauce. Mix stuffing well so the codfish is well mixed. Then add 4 chopped shrimp and scallops to the stuffing (being careful not to break them up).
Butterfly the remaining 8 shrimp.
Place shrimp in a baking dish and stuff each shrimp with a heaping tablespoon of stuffing. Add water to the baking dish to keep the shrimp moist while it is baking in the oven.
Bake for about 16-20 minutes until the stuffing is golden brown.
Plate with rice pilaf, green beans and 2 oz. of melted butter, and a lemon wedge.
