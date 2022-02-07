In the Kitchen: Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Seafood Stuffing with Green Beans & Rice

This morning In the Kitchen we welcomed Chef David Desmarais of Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel;

Chef made Baked Stuffed Shrimp with Seafood Stuffing with Green Beans & Rice.

INGREDIENTS:

12 U15 Shrimp, Peeled and deveined

4 oz. Bay Scallops

4 oz. Cod Fish

2 oz. White Wine

6 oz. Butter Melted

¼ cup of Fresh Chopped Parsley

8 oz. Ritz Crackers (Buttery Rounds)

1 tsp. Lobster base

1 tsp. Paprika

1 dash of Tabasco

1 dash Worcestershire Sauce

1 Lemon

8 oz. Water

Cooking Spray of Vegetable Oil

20 Green beans

3 cups Rice Pilaf

STEPS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a small baking pan with cooking spray or oil and bake

the codfish for 10 minutes and cool.

Coat a larger baking pan with cooking spray or oil.

Mix white wine, 2 oz. melted butter, parsley, crackers, lobster base, paprika, codfish, Tabasco, and Worcestershire Sauce. Mix stuffing well so the codfish is well mixed. Then add 4 chopped shrimp and scallops to the stuffing (being careful not to break them up).

Butterfly the remaining 8 shrimp.

Place shrimp in a baking dish and stuff each shrimp with a heaping tablespoon of stuffing. Add water to the baking dish to keep the shrimp moist while it is baking in the oven.

Bake for about 16-20 minutes until the stuffing is golden brown.

Plate with rice pilaf, green beans and 2 oz. of melted butter, and a lemon wedge.