In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Baked Southwest Sweet Potatoes. This recipe should take about an hour and serve 4.

Ingredients:

  • 4 Sweet Potatoes
  • 1 cup Refried Beans
  • 2 cups Shredded Jack Cheese
  • 1 cup Salsa
  • 1 cup Sour Cream
  • 1 bunch Scallions, sliced
  • 1 Jalapeno, sliced
  • 1 Lime, wedged
  • As Needed Cilantro Leaves

Directions:

  1. Wash potatoes and poke with fork, wrap in foil.
  2. Bake at 45 degrees until cooked (about 45 minutes).
  3. Slice open, top with beans, salsa and jack cheese.
  4. Bake until cheese is melted, evenly top with remaining ingredients.

