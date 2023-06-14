In the kitchen today, we welcome Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Baked Southwest Sweet Potatoes. This recipe should take about an hour and serve 4.
Ingredients:
- 4 Sweet Potatoes
- 1 cup Refried Beans
- 2 cups Shredded Jack Cheese
- 1 cup Salsa
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 1 bunch Scallions, sliced
- 1 Jalapeno, sliced
- 1 Lime, wedged
- As Needed Cilantro Leaves
Directions:
- Wash potatoes and poke with fork, wrap in foil.
- Bake at 45 degrees until cooked (about 45 minutes).
- Slice open, top with beans, salsa and jack cheese.
- Bake until cheese is melted, evenly top with remaining ingredients.
