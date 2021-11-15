In the Kitchen: Baked Sole with Crumb Topping

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jules Ramos from Chapel Grille making Baked Sole with crumb topping, Ragout of Cannellini Beans, Pancetta, Tomato & Broccoli Rabe. This recipe yields 4 portions.
Ingredients and Directions for the Sole:
- 4 each 7 ounce portions of Sole Fillets (Get 2 pounds for leftovers)
- 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3 tablespoons Fresh Dill – Minced (or 1 teaspoon Dry Dill)
- 1 each Lemon – Zest only
- To taste Salt & Pepper
- 1 cup White wine
- Toss the sole fillets with the oil, dill, zest & season with salt & pepper.
- Divide into four equal portions onto a baking sheet pan.
- Pour the white wine onto the bottom of sheet pan.
- Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 15 to 17 minutes until the fish is just opaque.
Ingredients and Directions for the Crumb Topping:
- ½ cup Panko Bread Crumbs (Japanese Bread Crumbs)
- ½ cup Ritz Cracker Crumbs
- 3 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive oil
- Toss all of the ingredients in a bowl & top onto the fish.
- Then put back into the oven until golden brown
Ingredients for Bean Ragout:
- 2 ounces Pancetta – ¼ inch diced’
- 2 each Garlic – sliced thin
- ½ cup Onion – ¼ inch diced
- ½ cup Celery – ¼ inch diced
- ½ cup Carrot – ¼ inch diced
- ½ each Red Bell Pepper – ¼ inch diced
- 12 each Grape Tomato – quartered
- 3 cups Cannellini Beans
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- ½ teaspoon Rosemary – minced
- To taste Salt & Pepper
- 1 cup Steamed Broccoli Rabe (Steam 6 minutes & shock in iced water)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.