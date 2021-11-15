In the Kitchen: Baked Sole with Crumb Topping

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Jules Ramos from Chapel Grille making Baked Sole with crumb topping, Ragout of Cannellini Beans, Pancetta, Tomato & Broccoli Rabe. This recipe yields 4 portions.

Ingredients and Directions for the Sole:
  • 4 each ​​7 ounce portions of Sole Fillets (Get 2 pounds for leftovers)
  • 2 tablespoons ​Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 3 tablespoons ​Fresh Dill – Minced (or 1 teaspoon Dry Dill)
  • 1 each ​​Lemon – Zest only
  • To taste ​Salt & Pepper
  • 1 cup​​ White wine
  1. Toss the sole fillets with the oil, dill, zest & season with salt & pepper.
  2. Divide into four equal portions onto a baking sheet pan.
  3. Pour the white wine onto the bottom of sheet pan.
  4. Bake in a pre-heated 350 degree oven for 15 to 17 minutes until the fish is just opaque.
Ingredients and Directions for the Crumb Topping:
  • ½ cup ​​Panko Bread Crumbs (Japanese Bread Crumbs)
  • ½ cup ​​Ritz Cracker Crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons ​Extra Virgin Olive oil
  1. Toss all of the ingredients in a bowl & top onto the fish.
  2. Then put back into the oven until golden brown
Ingredients for Bean Ragout:
  • 2 ounces​ Pancetta – ¼ inch diced’
  • 2 each ​​Garlic – sliced thin
  • ½ cup ​​Onion – ¼ inch diced
  • ½ cup ​​Celery – ¼ inch diced
  • ½ cup ​​Carrot – ¼ inch diced
  • ½ each ​​Red Bell Pepper – ¼ inch diced
  • 12 each​​ Grape Tomato – quartered
  • 3 cups ​​Cannellini Beans
  • 2 tablespoons​ Butter
  • ½ teaspoon ​Rosemary – minced
  • To taste ​Salt & Pepper
  • 1 cup ​​Steamed Broccoli Rabe (Steam 6 minutes & shock in iced water)

