In the Kitchen: Baked Jerk Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Chef of Garden of Eve, Yveline Bontemp, making Baked Jerk Chicken.

Ingredients:
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 3 medium scallions, chopped
  • 2 Scotch bonnet chiles, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon five-spice powder
  • 1 tablespoon allspice berries, coarsely ground
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • Two 3 1/2- to 4-pound chickens, quartered
Directions:
  1. In a food processor, combine the onion, scallions, chiles, garlic, five-spice powder, allspice, pepper, thyme, nutmeg and salt; process to a coarse paste.
  2. With the machine on, add the the soy sauce and oil in a steady stream.
  3. Pour the marinade into a large, shallow dish, add the chicken and turn to coat.
  4. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  5. Bring the chicken to room temperature before proceeding.
  6. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
  7. Line a 18×13″ baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  8. Remove chicken from marinade and arrange on baking sheet leaving space between them.
  9. Bake until chicken is 165 degrees in center, for about 45-50 minutes.
  10. Broil during the last few minutes to brown chicken.

