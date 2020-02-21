In the Kitchen: Baked Jerk Chicken

In the kitchen today, we welcome Owner and Chef of Garden of Eve, Yveline Bontemp, making Baked Jerk Chicken.
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 3 medium scallions, chopped
- 2 Scotch bonnet chiles, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon five-spice powder
- 1 tablespoon allspice berries, coarsely ground
- 1 tablespoon coarsely ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- Two 3 1/2- to 4-pound chickens, quartered
Directions:
- In a food processor, combine the onion, scallions, chiles, garlic, five-spice powder, allspice, pepper, thyme, nutmeg and salt; process to a coarse paste.
- With the machine on, add the the soy sauce and oil in a steady stream.
- Pour the marinade into a large, shallow dish, add the chicken and turn to coat.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Bring the chicken to room temperature before proceeding.
- Heat oven to 375 degrees.
- Line a 18×13″ baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Remove chicken from marinade and arrange on baking sheet leaving space between them.
- Bake until chicken is 165 degrees in center, for about 45-50 minutes.
- Broil during the last few minutes to brown chicken.
