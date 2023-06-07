In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Baked Hash Browns.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs Potatoes, shredded
  • 1 Onion, small dice
  • 1.5 cups Cheddar Cheese, shredded
  • 1 Egg
  • 1/2 cup Chives
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
  • 1 pinch Paprika
  • Garnish (optional) – Sour Cream, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Chive

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients, bake at 450 degrees for approx 25 minutes until cooked.

