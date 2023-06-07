In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Baked Hash Browns.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Potatoes, shredded
- 1 Onion, small dice
- 1.5 cups Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- 1 Egg
- 1/2 cup Chives
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
- 1 pinch Paprika
- Garnish (optional) – Sour Cream, Chopped Bacon, Chopped Chive
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, bake at 450 degrees for approx 25 minutes until cooked.
