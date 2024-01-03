In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Baked Greek Style Salmon.
Ingredients:
- 4, 6oz. Salmon Filets
- 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, quartered
- 1 cup Cucumber, diced
- 1/2 cup Kalamata Olives, no seeds, chopped
- 1/2 cup Roasted Red Pepper, diced
- 1/8 cup Capers
- 1/8 cup Feta Cheese
- 1/8 cup White Wine Vinegar
- 1/8 cup Olive Oil
- 1/8 cup Chopped Dill
- 2 Lemons, squeezed
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper
Directions:
- Season fish with salt, pepper and some of the dill.
- Drizzle with olive oil and bake at 450 degrees with lemons until cooked through.
- Combine all other ingredients, top with tomato salad.
