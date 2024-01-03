In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N, making Baked Greek Style Salmon.

Ingredients:

  • 4, 6oz. Salmon Filets
  • 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 cup Cucumber, diced
  • 1/2 cup Kalamata Olives, no seeds, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Roasted Red Pepper, diced
  • 1/8 cup Capers
  • 1/8 cup Feta Cheese
  • 1/8 cup White Wine Vinegar
  • 1/8 cup Olive Oil
  • 1/8 cup Chopped Dill
  • 2 Lemons, squeezed
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

  1. Season fish with salt, pepper and some of the dill.
  2. Drizzle with olive oil and bake at 450 degrees with lemons until cooked through.
  3. Combine all other ingredients, top with tomato salad.

