In the Kitchen: Baked Fish Tacos

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Trafford Kane from Kane’s Kitchen making Baked Fish Tacos with Cilantro Yogurt Sauce and Kane’s Kitchen Grilled Pineapple Salsa.

Tacos

1 lb. Halibut, Cod, Striped Bass, whatever fish you prefer or is seasonably available

4” flour tortillas (recipe can be made 100% gluten free using corn tortillas)

Kane’s Kitchen Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Ocean State Pepper Co.’s Bayou Phantom rub

Shredded Cabbage or Iceberg lettuce

Quick Pickled Onion’s (recipe below)

Cilantro Yogurt Sauce (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 375⁰, line large baking sheet with parchment or silicone liner. Sprinkle OSPC seasoning mix over both sides of fish. Lightly drizzle fish with olive oil and bake for 15-17 min. To brown edges, broil for 3-5 minutes at the end if desired.

To serve the tacos, toast quickly the tortillas on a large dry skillet or griddle over medium/high heat.

To assemble: start with the shredded cabbage, pickled onions, then fish, top with a dollop of Kane’s Kitchen Grilled Pineapple Salsa and drizzle with cilantro yogurt sauce. Serve with a fresh lime wedge to squeeze over tacos.

Cilantro Yogurt Sauce

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup picked fresh cilantro

½ tsp. Cumin

½ tsp. salt

Blend all ingredients in food processor then transfer to a squirt bottle.

Quick Pickled Onion’s

2 cups thin sliced red onion

½ cup water

½ cup rice wine vinegar

1 ½ tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Pack the onions into a 1-pint mason jar

In a small saucepan, combine the water, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper flakes. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer over medium heat, then pour into the jar over the onions.

Let the onions cool to room temperature (about 20 to 30 minutes), then serve.

