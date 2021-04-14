In the Kitchen: Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen today making baked eggplant parmesan.

Ingredients:
  • 2 Eggplants, peeled, thinly sliced, lightly breaded, baked
  • 3 cups Tomato Sauce
  • 1/2 cup Caramelized Onions
  • 2 cups Arugula
  • 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup Provolone Cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
  • 1/8 cup Basil, chopped
  • 1/8 cup Parsley, chopped
Directions:
  1. In a casserole dish add a layer of baked, breaded eggplant.
  2. Sauce generously, add mozzarella, provolone, onions, arugula and herbs.
  3. Repeat layering until casserole if full.
  4. Top with herbs and parmesan.

