In the Kitchen: Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N is in the kitchen today making baked eggplant parmesan.
Ingredients:
- 2 Eggplants, peeled, thinly sliced, lightly breaded, baked
- 3 cups Tomato Sauce
- 1/2 cup Caramelized Onions
- 2 cups Arugula
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup Provolone Cheese, shredded
- 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
- 1/8 cup Basil, chopped
- 1/8 cup Parsley, chopped
Directions:
- In a casserole dish add a layer of baked, breaded eggplant.
- Sauce generously, add mozzarella, provolone, onions, arugula and herbs.
- Repeat layering until casserole if full.
- Top with herbs and parmesan.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.