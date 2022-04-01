Chef Phil Lewis from Rochambeau stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to make baked cod with persillade, fennel shellfish broth and linguica shellfish ragout.

For the persillade. fry 1 bunch of parsley in 350 degree oil until the green color has set. drain and buzz with 1cup of bread crumbs in a food processer and set aside. Peel 1 head of garlic and cook in 1 cup of butter until garlic is soft. In a food processer buzz the cooked garlic with 1 table spoon of Dijon mustard and a little bit of the butter from the cooking process until a smooth paste forms.

For the broth. open 6 little neck clams and 4 manilla clams with a little white wine. Add 1 cup fennel puree and a half cup heavy cream to the pan. Adjust the seasoning with salt pepper and lemon juice. In a separate pan gentle sauté diced linguica with finely diced white onion and red pepper Jillian until the vegetables are cooked. add to the pan with the calms and broth.

Season a 6oz cod fillet with salt and pepper then lightly brush with olive oil and bake in a 350 degree oven until 90% cooked. Remove the fish from the oven and lightly spread the garlic puree on top of the fish then sprinkle the green bread crumbs on top of the garlic puree so they stick to the fish. Return the fish to the oven to finish cooking. When the fish is cooked through and the bread crumbs are lightly toasted remove from the oven and place in the center of a serving bowl. place the opened clams around the fish with some of the vegetables and linguica inside the clam shells. Gently add the broth to the bowl.