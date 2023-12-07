In the kitchen today, we welcome General Manager Jonathan Pelletier, from George’s of Galilee, making a Baked Brie Appetizer with an assortment of jams and crostini. As they say…“The only thing that spreads better than holiday cheer is warm brie.”

Ingredients:

  • One four ounce Brie wheel
  • Assorted crackers/crostinis
  • Assorted jams/jellies (apricot,fig,raspberry)
  • Sliced fruit (strawberries, apples, pears)
  • 2 ounces of honey
  • 1.5 ounces of pecans
  • 1 sprig of rosemary

Directions:

  1. Set up brie wheel on a sheet tray; be sure to coat tray liberally with non-stick spray.
  2. Pour 2 ounces of honey over the brie.
  3. Top with nuts and sprig of rosemary.
  4. Put into the oven at 375 degrees for 6 minutes (until cheese becomes soft and runny).
  5. At your leisure set up a wooden board with your assorted jams, crackers/crostinis, and slice up your fruit. Assemble on the board leaving a space in the middle for your warm cheese. Place your cheese in the middle and watch your appetizer become the star of your holiday gathering!

