In the kitchen today, we welcome General Manager Jonathan Pelletier, from George’s of Galilee, making a Baked Brie Appetizer with an assortment of jams and crostini. As they say…“The only thing that spreads better than holiday cheer is warm brie.”

Ingredients:

One four ounce Brie wheel

Assorted crackers/crostinis

Assorted jams/jellies (apricot,fig,raspberry)

Sliced fruit (strawberries, apples, pears)

2 ounces of honey

1.5 ounces of pecans

1 sprig of rosemary

Directions:

Set up brie wheel on a sheet tray; be sure to coat tray liberally with non-stick spray. Pour 2 ounces of honey over the brie. Top with nuts and sprig of rosemary. Put into the oven at 375 degrees for 6 minutes (until cheese becomes soft and runny). At your leisure set up a wooden board with your assorted jams, crackers/crostinis, and slice up your fruit. Assemble on the board leaving a space in the middle for your warm cheese. Place your cheese in the middle and watch your appetizer become the star of your holiday gathering!