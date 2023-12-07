In the kitchen today, we welcome General Manager Jonathan Pelletier, from George’s of Galilee, making a Baked Brie Appetizer with an assortment of jams and crostini. As they say…“The only thing that spreads better than holiday cheer is warm brie.”
Ingredients:
- One four ounce Brie wheel
- Assorted crackers/crostinis
- Assorted jams/jellies (apricot,fig,raspberry)
- Sliced fruit (strawberries, apples, pears)
- 2 ounces of honey
- 1.5 ounces of pecans
- 1 sprig of rosemary
Directions:
- Set up brie wheel on a sheet tray; be sure to coat tray liberally with non-stick spray.
- Pour 2 ounces of honey over the brie.
- Top with nuts and sprig of rosemary.
- Put into the oven at 375 degrees for 6 minutes (until cheese becomes soft and runny).
- At your leisure set up a wooden board with your assorted jams, crackers/crostinis, and slice up your fruit. Assemble on the board leaving a space in the middle for your warm cheese. Place your cheese in the middle and watch your appetizer become the star of your holiday gathering!
