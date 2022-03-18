Ahead of St. Joseph’s Day, Tonya Audette from The Original Italian Bakery was in the kitchen making zeppole filled with Bailey’s Irish Crème. They also brought along their other five varieties including traditional, ricotta, chocolate, whipped cream with raspberry, and pistachio.

Ingredients:

1 TSP coffee extract

1 cup whipped cream

1 tablespoon Bailey’s Irish Crème

Directions:

Mix in bowl to consistency Let settle and cool Scoop and spread on bottom of zeppolas, put the top on it then top off with chocolate powdered sugar. Finish off with a maraschino cherry on top