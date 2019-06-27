In the Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us in the kitchen with the recipe for Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp Bourbon BBQ.
Ingredients Include:
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp Bourbon BBQ
12ea. Jumbo Shrimp, size U-15, 12ea. Bacon Strips, 1cup Bourbon, 1/2 cup Brown Sugar, 1/2 cup BBQ Sauce, 1 Tablespoon Butte,r 1 pinch Kosher Salt As Needed, Chopped Chives
