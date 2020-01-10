In the Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Stuffed Meatloaf

Chef Joey Medeiros is here from the Thirsty Gull! He is sharing the recipe for Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Stuffed Meatloaf.
Ingredients
2 lbs of ground beef 80/20
1 package maple bacon
1 cup crumbled blue cheese
2 eggs
Salt
Pepper
Garlic
BBQ sauce
Paprika
Parsley
5 Yukon gold potatoes
1 cup cream or whole milk
1 garlic bulb
Butter
Salt
Pepper
Onion powder
1 lb of brussel sprouts
Method
Lay out bacon in angled strips on a baking sheet
In a bowl combine beef, eggs, all seasonings, and 3 oz of barbecue sauce
Lay beef out in a flat loaf shape
Run back of a spoon from top to bottom of loaf to form a dredge
Fill dredge with blue cheese,
Bring up the sides of the loaf to cover the cheese, pack firmly
Then wrap bacon over the top interwoven to keep in place
Drizzle with more barbecue sauce
Place in 350 degree oven for 40 minutes
Let rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve
Dice potatoes into equal sizes cover with water in a pot and bring to a boil, cook till fork tender then drain place back in the pot and rough mash the potatoes
Season with above ingredients
Heat butter, milk, and roasted garlic to a simmer add to potatoes slowly to obtain desired consistency
Half and quarter brussel sprouts
In a frying pan saute butter and chopped bacon til it’s crisp
Pull bacon and set aside
Add the sprouts to the pan and saute on low heat until tender add bacon back to pan squeeze lemon, add a splash of white wine and it’s ready to serve!
