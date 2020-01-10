In the Kitchen: Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Stuffed Meatloaf

Chef Joey Medeiros is here from the Thirsty Gull! He is sharing the recipe for Bacon Wrapped Barbeque Stuffed Meatloaf.

Ingredients

2 lbs of ground beef 80/20

1 package maple bacon

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 eggs

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

BBQ sauce

Paprika

Parsley

5 Yukon gold potatoes

1 cup cream or whole milk

1 garlic bulb

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Onion powder

1 lb of brussel sprouts

Method

Lay out bacon in angled strips on a baking sheet

In a bowl combine beef, eggs, all seasonings, and 3 oz of barbecue sauce

Lay beef out in a flat loaf shape

Run back of a spoon from top to bottom of loaf to form a dredge

Fill dredge with blue cheese,

Bring up the sides of the loaf to cover the cheese, pack firmly

Then wrap bacon over the top interwoven to keep in place

Drizzle with more barbecue sauce

Place in 350 degree oven for 40 minutes

Let rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve

Dice potatoes into equal sizes cover with water in a pot and bring to a boil, cook till fork tender then drain place back in the pot and rough mash the potatoes

Season with above ingredients

Heat butter, milk, and roasted garlic to a simmer add to potatoes slowly to obtain desired consistency

Half and quarter brussel sprouts

In a frying pan saute butter and chopped bacon til it’s crisp

Pull bacon and set aside

Add the sprouts to the pan and saute on low heat until tender add bacon back to pan squeeze lemon, add a splash of white wine and it’s ready to serve!

