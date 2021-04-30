In the Kitchen: Bacon Onion Jam

In the kitchen today, we welcome Andrea Leonardo from The Thirsty Beaver making their Bacon Onion Jam which they use on their Ole Smokey Burger.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Thick Cut Bacon, Chopped
- 1 Large Onion, Small Dice (About 3 Cups)
- 3 Shallots, Small Dice
- 3 Garlic Cloves, Minced
- 1 Large Jalapeno, Small Diced (Remove Seeds)
- 1 Cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 tsp Cumin
- 1/4 Cup Maple Syrup
- 1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 tsp Sriracha Sauce
Directions:
- In a saucepan on medium heat, render down chopped bacon until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside, leave the bacon fat in the pan.
- Add onions and shallots to the pan and cook on medium low heat for about 15 minutes. Once they begin to soften, add the chopped garlic and jalapeno, stir for about 1 minute.
- Add the brown sugar, maple syrup, cumin, apple cider vinegar, sriracha, and crispy bacon.
- Let minutes simmer for about 10-15 minutes to thicken. Let cool.
