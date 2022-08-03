In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Bacon – Mustard Brussels Sprouts.

2 lbs Brussels Sprouts, oven roasted

6 strips Bacon, chopped and cooked

2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard

1 teaspoon Dijon

1 Tablespoon Honey

1/8 cup Olive Oil

1/16 cup Rice Vinegar

1 pinch Kosher Salt

1 small bunch Chives, chopped

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.