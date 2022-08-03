In the kitchen today, we welcome back Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Bacon – Mustard Brussels Sprouts.
Ingredients:
2 lbs Brussels Sprouts, oven roasted
6 strips Bacon, chopped and cooked
2 Tablespoons Whole Grain Mustard
1 teaspoon Dijon
1 Tablespoon Honey
1/8 cup Olive Oil
1/16 cup Rice Vinegar
1 pinch Kosher Salt
1 small bunch Chives, chopped
Directions:
- Combine mustards, honey, oil, vinegar, salt and chives.
- Mix with sprouts and bacon.
