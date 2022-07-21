In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Joe Intrieri from Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar. Today he is making Bacon Mac n’ Cheese Burgers. The Bacon Mac n’ Cheese Burger has been nominated by Boston Magazine as Best Burger and people can vote at Guy’s Boston Instagram page.

There are three locations in the area…Guy’s at Foxwoods, Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina (located at Big Night Live next to TD Garden), and Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar Boston (at the corner of Tremont & Boylston – right next to the Boston Commons).

Ingredients:

Brioche Bun 1 each Garlic Butter 1 Tbl Burger Ball, 7 oz. wt. 1 each Donkey Sauce 1 Tbl House Pickles 4 each White Onion, thin slice 3 each Mac n Cheese 1/3 cup Cheddar Cheese, slice .75oz 1 each Bacon, strips 2 each Lettuce, shredded 1/2 cup Oil & Vinegar Blend 1 fl oz Tomato 4×5, sliced 2 each Crispy Fried Onions 1/3 cup

Directions:

1 Season burger, place on griddle and cook for 45 seconds, then smash to 1/3rd inch thickness and cook for another minute, then flip to new spot 2 Toast bun on both sides with garlic butter until golden and warm. 3 Place two liners on plate, then bun with donkey sauce, pickles, and onions. Top bun gets donkey sauce. 4 Once burger is flipped, top with mac n cheese and cheddar cheese. Dome burger while squirting 1 ounce of water for 45 seconds 5 Remove dome and top with bacon, tomato, lettuce tossed in vinaigrette, followed by crispy onion strings. 6 Place top bun on top of onion strings and secure with long pick. 7 Place liner in fry bucket and fill with fries and place pickles in ramekin followed by red onions and plate as shown.