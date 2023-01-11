In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Bacon, Leek & Ricotta Flatbread.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pizza Dough, 8oz.
  • 6 pieces Bacon, Applewood, cut thick
  • 1 bunch Leeks, cut into small rings, sautéed
  • 1 cup Ricotta, whipped
  • 1 Tablespoon Honey
  • 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
  • Optional (as needed): Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Chopped Parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Stretch pizza dough until thin.
  3. Spread ricotta, top with leeks, and bacon.
  4. Fold edges over, brush with oil and bake until golden brown.
  5. Drizzle honey, garnish with tomatoes and parsley.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.