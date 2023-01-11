In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Bacon, Leek & Ricotta Flatbread.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pizza Dough, 8oz.
- 6 pieces Bacon, Applewood, cut thick
- 1 bunch Leeks, cut into small rings, sautéed
- 1 cup Ricotta, whipped
- 1 Tablespoon Honey
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- Optional (as needed): Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Chopped Parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Stretch pizza dough until thin.
- Spread ricotta, top with leeks, and bacon.
- Fold edges over, brush with oil and bake until golden brown.
- Drizzle honey, garnish with tomatoes and parsley.
