In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Sarah Bleich from The Local sharing their recipe for Bourbon Bacon Jam. Some other specialties they offer are Bacon Fat Mayo and Bacon BBQ Sauce.

Ingredients for Bourbon Bacon Jam:

1lb bacon, small diced

8oz onion, small diced

4 T rendered bacon fat

1.5oz bourbon

2T balsamic vinegar

2T cider or red wine vinegar

5oz brown sugar

¾ C water

Directions for Bourbon Bacon Jam:

In a wide sauté pan, add diced bacon to dry pan on medium heat. Render bacon until crispy, then remove from heat onto a plate with a paper towel to drain. Render all but 4T bacon fat, reserving the remainder of the fat. Add onions and sauté until translucent, about 5-7 minutes. Return bacon to the pan along with the bourbon and other ingredients and cook on low for 45 minutes until glazed. This will hold up to two weeks in the refrigerator.

Ingredients for Bacon Fat Mayo:

1 whole egg*

4T cider vinegar

2T water

6oz bacon fat, cooled

BBQ sauce to taste

Directions for Bacon Fat Mayo:

Whisk egg well to break up. Add vinegar and water and whisk until frothy. Slowly stream in bacon fat until thickened. Set in fridge or freezer for about 10 minutes to allow to chill and set. Remove from refrigerator and add your favorite BBQ sauce and mix. Use within two weeks. Note: consumption or raw or undercooked foods of animal origin(*) may increase your risk of food borne illness. Do not consume if pregnant or vulnerable to food borne illness.

Ingredients for Bacon BBQ Sauce:

½ cup bacon, small diced and drippings

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

3 C meat stock

1 ½ C ketchup

½ C brown sugar

¼ C cider vinegar

¼ C worcestershire sauce

2 T chili powder

1 T pepper

2 t dried mustard

1 t cayenne

Directions for Bacon BBQ Sauce:

Dice bacon into ¼ inch pieces, add to dry pan and render. Add onion and garlic to bacon fat and sauté until translucent. Add remaining ingredients and simmer over low heat 45-60 minutes. Let cool slightly then blend until smooth. Cool and store in refrigerator for up to one week or up to 6 months in an airtight container in the freezer.