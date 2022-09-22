Chef/General Manager/Partner, Sarah Bleich from Howie’s stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to make Bacon Fat Refried Beans.

2 12oz cans of pinto beans

1 pound bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 medium onion, diced

2 jalapenos, roasted and peeled, seeded and chopped, or 1 7oz can green chilies

1 15oz can fire roasted tomatoes

Salt and pepper

¼ teaspoon coriander

¼ teaspoon cumin

2-3 cups meat stock

1-2 oz of vinegar

1. Fry the bacon in a medium-size skillet over medium-low heat, until all the fat is rendered, about 10 minutes. Add the onion and chiles and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Stir in the tomato and beans and cover with stock. Add the rest of the ingredients, cover and turn on low.

2. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 to 30 minutes, to blend the flavors. If the beans are very soupy, uncover, raise the heat and simmer away the excess liquid. Taste for salt and season accordingly. Once cooled enough to blend, put in a food processor or blender and blend to your desired consistency. If you like it chunky or smooth there is no wrong way!