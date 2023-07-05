In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Bacon Cheeseburger Dip! This recipe takes about 25 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb of Ground Beef
  • 4 strips Applewood Bacon
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 cup Heavy Cream
  • 8 slices American Cheese
  • As Needed Salt and Pepper
  • Garnishes: Chopped Tomato, Chopped Red Onion, Chopped Pickles and Chopped Parsley

Directions:

  1. Sauté ground beef and bacon, add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt pepper.
  2. In a separate pan, bring cream to a boil and reduce to simmer.
  3. Fold in American cheese and mix with ground beef mixture.
  4. Top with garnishes, serve with sliced sesame baguette.

