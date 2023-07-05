In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Bacon Cheeseburger Dip! This recipe takes about 25 minutes to make and serves 4 to 6 people.
Ingredients:
- 1lb of Ground Beef
- 4 strips Applewood Bacon
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 cup Heavy Cream
- 8 slices American Cheese
- As Needed Salt and Pepper
- Garnishes: Chopped Tomato, Chopped Red Onion, Chopped Pickles and Chopped Parsley
Directions:
- Sauté ground beef and bacon, add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt pepper.
- In a separate pan, bring cream to a boil and reduce to simmer.
- Fold in American cheese and mix with ground beef mixture.
- Top with garnishes, serve with sliced sesame baguette.
