In the kitchen today we welcome Matt McClelland and Louby Sukkar, co-founders of The Backyard Food Company, making Backyard Loaded Nachos.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of Milk
  • 2 tablespoons of Butter
  • 2 tablespoons of Flour
  • 8 oz Sharp Chedder Cheese, fresh grated
  • Tortilla chips
  • 1/2 jar of Backyard Food Company Chipotle Salsa
  • Backyard Food Company Candied Jalapenos

Directions:

  1. Mix flour and butter on the stove to make a thickened sauce. Make sure to keep stirring.
  2. Add milk and mix together.
  3. Add the 1/2 jar of salsa and continue stirring.
  4. Add cheese and stir until melted.
  5. Pour melted mixture on top of tortilla chips.
  6. Top with candied jalapenos.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.