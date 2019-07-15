In the Kitchen: Avocado Club

Chef Ashley Johnson from Smashburger makes their signature Avocado Club.
Ingredients:
- 1 artisan bun
- 1 5oz. angus beef burger ball
- 1 leaf of lettuce
- 2 tomato slices
- 3 strips of bacon
- 4 slices of avocado
- mayonnaise
- ranch dressing
Cooking Instructions:
- Toast the artisan bun
- Hand smash the beef patty
- Season the beef and then flip the patty
- Apply the mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato to the top bun
- Place the bacon on top of the beef patty
- After, place the patty on the bottom bun and top with sliced avocado
- Drizzle the ranch over the avocado
