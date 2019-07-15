In the Kitchen: Avocado Club

Live Now /
Chef Ashley Johnson from Smashburger makes their signature Avocado Club.

Ingredients:

  • 1 artisan bun
  • 1 5oz. angus beef burger ball
  • 1 leaf of lettuce
  • 2 tomato slices
  • 3 strips of bacon
  • 4 slices of avocado
  • mayonnaise
  • ranch dressing

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Toast the artisan bun
  2. Hand smash the beef patty
  3. Season the beef and then flip the patty
  4. Apply the mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato to the top bun
  5. Place the bacon on top of the beef patty
  6. After, place the patty on the bottom bun and top with sliced avocado
  7. Drizzle the ranch over the avocado

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

