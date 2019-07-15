In the Kitchen: Avocado Club

Cooking with us today is Chef Maria Forte from Pelham Street Inn making their French Toast with Berry Syrup and Bacon.

● ½ Pint Whipping Cream or Canned Whipped Cream ● Bacon ● ½ Cup Maple Syrup ● ½ Cup Lukewarm Water ● ½ Cup Fresh Berries – whatever is in season ● 4 Eggs ● ½ Cup Heavy Cream ● 1 tsp Vanilla Extract ● 1 tsp Cinnamon ● 1 tsp Orange Extract ● 1 French Baguette ● 1-2 tsp Butter ● 1 TBSP Powder Sugar for Dusting ● 1 Orange for Garnish ● A Few Sprigs of Mint for Garnish