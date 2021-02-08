In the Kitchen: Avgolemeno Soup

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Kleos, Lauren Lynch, making Avgolemeno Soup which is a Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup.

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 3-5 lbs

One bunch of celery rough chopped

2 large carrots rough chopped

Large sweet onion rough chopped

4-5 whole garlic cloves

1/4 bunch flat leaf parsley

2 bay leaves

Salt/pepper to taste

8 whole eggs

1 lb orzo

1 stick butter divided in half

Juice of 5-6 lemons

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing soup

Dried oregano for garnishing soup

Directions:

Place chicken/vegetables/herbs in salted water and bring to a boil. Once water is bubbling, turn to simmer and cover. Cook, stirring occasionally for a couple of hours, poaching chicken gently until tender. Strain chicken and vegetables removing parsley springs and bay leaves. Place in oiled roasting or casserole pan. Rub with 1/2 the butter, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, squeeze the juice of one lemon and season chicken with salt, pepper and a bit of dried oregano. Reserve chicken and vegetables to be roasted when you want to serve soup. Make sure broth is strained well, use a sieve if needed. Add remaining lemon juice a little at a time tasting as you go, adding more salt if needed once you add lemon. Bring broth up to a boil and drop orzo and the remaining butter. Boil the orzo a minute shy of al dente, about 6-7 minutes. Crack all eight eggs into a larger metal bowl. Slowly temper the eggs, ladling soup broth while whisking the eggs briskly until most of the broth is mixed with the eggs. Slowly start to add the warmed egg/broth mixture into the soup pot, whisking briskly until soup is thickened and incorporated together. Garnish soup with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, fresh cracked pepper and oregano.

You can roast the chicken to crisp it up and warm through and eat chicken/vegetables alongside your soup or save it for another meal.



