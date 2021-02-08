In the Kitchen: Avgolemeno Soup

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef and Owner of Kleos, Lauren Lynch, making Avgolemeno Soup which is a Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup.
Ingredients:
- Whole chicken 3-5 lbs
- One bunch of celery rough chopped
- 2 large carrots rough chopped
- Large sweet onion rough chopped
- 4-5 whole garlic cloves
- 1/4 bunch flat leaf parsley
- 2 bay leaves
- Salt/pepper to taste
- 8 whole eggs
- 1 lb orzo
- 1 stick butter divided in half
- Juice of 5-6 lemons
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for finishing soup
- Dried oregano for garnishing soup
Directions:
- Place chicken/vegetables/herbs in salted water and bring to a boil. Once water is bubbling, turn to simmer and cover.
- Cook, stirring occasionally for a couple of hours, poaching chicken gently until tender.
- Strain chicken and vegetables removing parsley springs and bay leaves.
- Place in oiled roasting or casserole pan.
- Rub with 1/2 the butter, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, squeeze the juice of one lemon and season chicken with salt, pepper and a bit of dried oregano.
- Reserve chicken and vegetables to be roasted when you want to serve soup.
- Make sure broth is strained well, use a sieve if needed.
- Add remaining lemon juice a little at a time tasting as you go, adding more salt if needed once you add lemon.
- Bring broth up to a boil and drop orzo and the remaining butter.
- Boil the orzo a minute shy of al dente, about 6-7 minutes.
- Crack all eight eggs into a larger metal bowl. Slowly temper the eggs, ladling soup broth while whisking the eggs briskly until most of the broth is mixed with the eggs.
- Slowly start to add the warmed egg/broth mixture into the soup pot, whisking briskly until soup is thickened and incorporated together.
- Garnish soup with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, fresh cracked pepper and oregano.
You can roast the chicken to crisp it up and warm through and eat chicken/vegetables alongside your soup or save it for another meal.
