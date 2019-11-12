In the Kitchen: Autumn Seared Sea Scallops

Seafood Week rolls on as Executive Chef and Owner, Joey Medeiros from Thirsty Gull shares a recipe for autumn seared sea scallops.
Ingredients:
5 Sea Scallops
1/4 cup Canola Oil
Kosher Salt
Coarse Ground Pepper
Granulated Garlic
1 Butternut Squash
Honey
Heavy Cream
Cayenne Pepper
Asparagus
1 lemon
1/2 lb of unsalted butter
1 can of hard cider
Cooking Instructions:
- Cut Butternut squash in half
- Scoop seeds out
- Drizzle with Canola oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and cayenne
- Place on cookie sheet and roast for 2 hours at 375 degrees
- Let cool, scoop out roasted squash flesh and set aside.
- Chop ends of Asparagus drizzle with oil, salt, and pepper and place on med/hi temp grill for 4 minutes. Pull from heat and squeeze fresh lemon juice over surface of asparagus.
- In a non stick pan heat approximately 2 tbsp of canola oil
pat dry scallops with paper towel season with salt and pepper. Once oil reaches smoking point, add scallops seasoned side down. Season scallops side facing up as well.
- In 2 minutes flip scallops over to brown the other side, but shut off the heat source (the heat from the oil will brown under side).
- Reheat butternut with a dash of heavy cream and honey.
- Heat a small sauce pan on medium temp and add half can of cider. Let reduce with tbsp honey, cayenne peeper, and dash of cream to thicken.
- Place hot butternut on plate, top with seared scallops and rest grilled asparagus along side and drizzle with hard cider reduction