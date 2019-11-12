In the Kitchen: Autumn Seared Sea Scallops

In the Kitchen, Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us with a recipe for Lemon herb chicken with roasted potatoes & kale.

Lemon - Herb Chicken with Roasted Potatoes & Kale Serves: 4 Recipe Time: 25 minutes Ingredients: 4ea. 6oz. Skin-on Chicken Breasts 6ea. Potatoes, skin on, washed, sliced 1bunch Kale, washed, chopped 1ea. Lemon, sliced 1/8 cup Chicken Broth 2 Tablespoons Butter, unsalted 2 sprigs Thyme, stem removed, chopped 2 sprigs Rosemary, stem removed, chopped 2 Tablespoons Olive Oil 1 pinch Kosher Salt 1 pinch Black Pepper Directions: Season chicken with salt, pepper and herbs. In a cast iron pan sear chicken skin side down until golden brown. Remove and add potatoes, kale, broth and butter. Top with chicken and lemon slices and bake for approx 15 - 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.