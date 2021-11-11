In the Kitchen: Autumn Roots Bisque

In the kitchen today, we welcome Executive Chef Daniel Kenney from CLINK. at The Liberty Hotel in Boston. He is making Autumn Roots Bisque and this recipe yields 6 portions.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound peeled seeded butternut squash
- 1 pound peeled parsnip
- 1 pound celery root
- 1 pound macumber turnip
- ½ pound carrots
- 10 cloves garlic peeled
- 1 each Vidalia onion
- 1 each stalk leeks
- 2 bunch fresh thyme
- 1 bunch fresh rosemary
- 1 bunch fresh sage
- 6 each soup bowl size acorn squash
- Sea salt (flaky Maldon)
- Fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 tbsp. Pumpkin seed oil
- 2 tbsp. Toasted pumpkin seeds
- 3 slices rye bread, diced into cubes
- 6 ounces goat cheese
- 2 tbsp. hemp seeds
- 5 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. cinnamon powder
- 1.5 quarts water
Directions:
- Start by getting a large heavy bottom stock pot, place on medium heat and add ½ the butter and the olive oil, then add rough chopped onion, leeks and garlic, saute for 5 minutes until tender and light color is starting to occur on the onions, then add all your roots that have been rough chopped and turn the heat to medium high, create a bouquet garni by wrapping the herbs in butchers twine and add to pot.
- After 5 minutes add the water and season with salt and pepper, turn the heat back down to medium and cook for aprox. 30 minutes or until the parsnips and carrots are fork tender (these two roots are the hardest and will take the longest to cook) then remove the bouget garni and squeeze out they herb oils from the bouquet into the soup, remove from heat and using a blender and a large ladle, start pureeing the soup in small batches, place on very low heat to keep warm until you are ready to serve, check the seasoning at this point and add salt if needed.
- Next take the acorn squash, with using a sharp knife, cut the “lid” of the top of the squash, and scoop out and discard the seeds and membranes on the inside middle part of the squash, then rub the “bowl and the lid” with the remaining butter and season with cinnamon, salt and pepper, then place in 350 degree oven and roast until spoon tender (do not over cooked, it has to remain integrity to hold the hot soup as this is the serving vessel).
- Next lightly season the pumpkin seeds with a small amount of pumpkin seed oil and salt, then toast in 350 degree oven for aprox. 3 minutes or until light brown.
- Take the diced rye bread and drizzle with pumpkin seed oil and salt, then toast in 350 degree oven for aprox. 5 minutes or until golden brown and crunchy.
- Pour the hot soup into the hot squash bowl, garnish the top of the soup with rye croutons, pumpkin seeds, pumpkin seed oil and crumbled goat cheese, garnish underneath your squash bowl with colorful leaves of Autumn, this soup goes great with a warm local apple cider or chilled French Chablis, Enjoy.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.