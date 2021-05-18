In the Kitchen: Aunt Carrie’s Clam Cakes

Hope & Main has brought us a true Rhode Island classic!

Elsie Foy, one of the matriarchs at iconic Rhode Island favorite Aunt Carrie’s and clam cakes are on the menu today.

On Friday 5/21 Hope & Main is doing a big event at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace to celebrate the launch of their DishUp RI initiative’s first batch of products.

Aunt Carrie’s was one of the first to sign on to the program!