In the Kitchen: Assorted Dessert Waffles

GoProvidence.com brings us Stephen Gilman from Poppy’s Waffles making Assorted Dessert Waffles. They are part of a special food truck pop-up at Roger Williams Park Carousel at 11am today.

Ingredients:
  • Waffle batter
  • Bananas
  • Walnuts
  • Whipped Cream
  • Almonds
  • Fine Coconut
  • Fruti Pebbles Cereal
  • Crumbled Oreos
  • Frosting
  • Caramel
  • Strawberry Syrup
  • Chocolate Syrup
  • Maple Syrup
  • Peanut Butter Sauce
  • Marshmallows
  • Graham Cracker Crumbs
  • Reese’s Crumbs
Directions:
  1. Prep waffle batter
  2. Cook waffles
  3. Dress with toppings required

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

