In the Kitchen: Assorted Dessert Waffles

GoProvidence.com brings us Stephen Gilman from Poppy’s Waffles making Assorted Dessert Waffles. They are part of a special food truck pop-up at Roger Williams Park Carousel at 11am today.
Ingredients:
- Waffle batter
- Bananas
- Walnuts
- Whipped Cream
- Almonds
- Fine Coconut
- Fruti Pebbles Cereal
- Crumbled Oreos
- Frosting
- Caramel
- Strawberry Syrup
- Chocolate Syrup
- Maple Syrup
- Peanut Butter Sauce
- Marshmallows
- Graham Cracker Crumbs
- Reese’s Crumbs
Directions:
- Prep waffle batter
- Cook waffles
- Dress with toppings required
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.