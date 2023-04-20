In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Andrew Brooks from Weekapaug Inn making Asparagus Vichyssoise.
Ingredients:
- ¼ Butter (1 stick)
- 1 tbsp Roasted Garlic
- 2 c Leek
- 2 c Asparagus (1 bunch)
- 2 c Russet Potato – peeled & sliced
- 1 qt Vegetable Stock
- 2 c Heavy Cream
- 2 oz Chives
- 1 Lemon
- 1 tbsp Salt
Instructions:
- In a medium saucepan on low/medium heat sweat leeks in butter until soft & translucent
- Add asparagus & roasted garlic –stir and sweat for 3 minutes
- Add peeled and sliced potato – stir
- ·Add veg stock and bring to a simmer – cook until potatoes are soft, about 30 minutes
- ·Add heavy cream, stir until incorporated
- Add chives, lemon & salt – blend & pass
- Cool down soup & enjoy!
- Optional- When enjoying your soup, add garnish such as blanched asparagus tips & Jonah crab
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.