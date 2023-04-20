In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Andrew Brooks from Weekapaug Inn making Asparagus Vichyssoise.

Ingredients:

  • ¼ Butter (1 stick)
  • 1 tbsp Roasted Garlic
  • 2 c Leek
  • 2 c Asparagus (1 bunch)
  • 2 c Russet Potato – peeled & sliced
  • 1 qt Vegetable Stock
  • 2 c Heavy Cream
  • 2 oz Chives
  • 1 Lemon
  • 1 tbsp Salt

Instructions:

  1. In a medium saucepan on low/medium heat sweat leeks in butter until soft & translucent
  2. Add asparagus & roasted garlic –stir and sweat for 3 minutes
  3. Add peeled and sliced potato – stir
  4. ·Add veg stock and bring to a simmer – cook until potatoes are soft, about 30 minutes
  5. ·Add heavy cream, stir until incorporated
  6. Add chives, lemon & salt – blend & pass
  7. Cool down soup & enjoy!
  8. Optional- When enjoying your soup, add garnish such as blanched asparagus tips & Jonah crab

