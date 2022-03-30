Asparagus Risotto (with pine nuts, bacon and parmesan)



Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients:



1.5 cups Arborio Rice

4 cups Chicken Stock

1cup Asparagus, roasted and chopped

1/4 cup Onion, minced

1/4 cup Celery, minced

1/8 cup Chives, minced

1/8 cup Parsley, chopped

3 Tablespoons Parmesan

2 Tablespoons Butter

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Optional (as needed): Pine nuts, bacon and extra shaved parmesan)



Directions:

Heat stock and reserve. In a large sauce pan add oil and saute onion and celery. Add rice and

quickly stir. Gradually add stock until almost all is fully incorporated. Once cooked, add

asparagus, chives, parsley, parmesan, butter and salt. Top with optional ingredients.