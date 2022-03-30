Asparagus Risotto (with pine nuts, bacon and parmesan)
Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 4 – 6
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cups Arborio Rice
- 4 cups Chicken Stock
- 1cup Asparagus, roasted and chopped
- 1/4 cup Onion, minced
- 1/4 cup Celery, minced
- 1/8 cup Chives, minced
- 1/8 cup Parsley, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons Parmesan
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- Optional (as needed): Pine nuts, bacon and extra shaved parmesan)
Directions:
Heat stock and reserve. In a large sauce pan add oil and saute onion and celery. Add rice and
quickly stir. Gradually add stock until almost all is fully incorporated. Once cooked, add
asparagus, chives, parsley, parmesan, butter and salt. Top with optional ingredients.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.