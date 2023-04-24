In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Kevin O’Donnell from Giusto making an Asparagus Caesar Salad & Snap Pea Salad.

Ingredients and Directions for Caesar Dressing:

  • 3 Salted anchovy, rinsed
  • 1 Tablespoon Colatura di alici
  • 1 small clove Peeled garlic
  • 1 ½ ounce Pasteurized egg yolk
  • 2 ounces High quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 3 ounces Grapeseed oil
  • 2 tablespoons Grated pecorino romano
  • 2 tablespoons Grated parmigiano-reggiano
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Fresh cracked pepper
  1. dd the garlic, rinsed anchovy, colatura di alici, lemon juice, pasteurized egg yolk and black pepper to the food processor and blend until smooth.
  2. With the food processor running, slowly drizzle in the grapeseed and olive oil until they emulsify or completely blend in with the egg mixture.
  3. Finish by adding the grated cheeses and mix to combine.
  4. This dressing should not need any salt at all because of the colatura, anchovy and cheeses.
  5. *Note- you can also just buy your favorite caesar dressing from the store or local deli if you’d like to save time

Ingredients and Directions for Asparagus Caesar Salad:

  • 2 bunches White Asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 bunch Green Asparagus, trimmed and sliced thinly
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Lemon zest
  • 2 cups Italian parsley leaves
  • 1 cup Shaved parmigiano-reggiano
  • 2 tablespoons High quality Extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup Toasted breadcrumbs
  1. Add ¼ cup of panko or other coarse breadcrumbs to a saute pan with some olive oil, 1 minced clove of garlic, salt and pepper and lightly toast until crunchy and aromatic. Dry on a paper towel and reserve for later.
  2. Boil 4 quarts of water with about ¼ cup of salt then blanch the white asparagus for about 30 seconds or until al dente then cool down in ice water.
  3. Remove the cooked asparagus from the ice water once cold and dry on a paper towel.
  4. Toss the blanched white asparagus with the caesar dressing and adjust the seasoning with salt and fresh pepper to taste.
  5. In the second bowl add the sliced green asparagus, parsley leaves, lemon juice, zest, EVOO and shaved parm.
  6. Season to taste with salt and fresh pepper and toss gently so the cheese does not break apart. This should taste bright and delicious.
  7. To assemble the salad, plate the white asparagus on your favorite serving platter, top with the green salad scattered in a few places and then sprinkle on the toasted breadcrumbs.

Ingredients and Instructions for Tahini Dressing:

  • 3 ounces Tahini, Soombrand
  • 3 ounces Calamansi vinegar or lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Orange Zest, micro planed
  • 3 ounces Orange juice
  • 3 ounces High quality EVOO
  • Salt to taste
  1. Add the tahini,orange zest,orange juice,salt and calamansi vinegar to a blender and mix on low.
  2. Slowly stream in the EVOO on low until emulsified and creamy.
  3. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt if needed

Ingredients and Instructions for Salad

  • 4 pints Snap peas,strings removed and thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons sliced Spring onion or scallions thinly sliced
  • 1½ cup Strawberries, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 2 tablespoons Mint,torn
  • ½cup Pea shoots
  1. Add the sliced snap peas to a mixing bowl and season them with salt.
  2. Gently toss them to season evenly then add the tahini dressing and gently mix again.
  3. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed.
  4. Finish by adding torn mint leaves, pea shoots, spring onions and strawberries.
  5. Plate on your favorite serving platter making sure to arrange all of the different ingredients spread out so everyone gets a little bite of everything

