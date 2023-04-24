In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Kevin O’Donnell from Giusto making an Asparagus Caesar Salad & Snap Pea Salad.
Ingredients and Directions for Caesar Dressing:
- 3 Salted anchovy, rinsed
- 1 Tablespoon Colatura di alici
- 1 small clove Peeled garlic
- 1 ½ ounce Pasteurized egg yolk
- 2 ounces High quality Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3 ounces Grapeseed oil
- 2 tablespoons Grated pecorino romano
- 2 tablespoons Grated parmigiano-reggiano
- 2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Fresh cracked pepper
- dd the garlic, rinsed anchovy, colatura di alici, lemon juice, pasteurized egg yolk and black pepper to the food processor and blend until smooth.
- With the food processor running, slowly drizzle in the grapeseed and olive oil until they emulsify or completely blend in with the egg mixture.
- Finish by adding the grated cheeses and mix to combine.
- This dressing should not need any salt at all because of the colatura, anchovy and cheeses.
- *Note- you can also just buy your favorite caesar dressing from the store or local deli if you’d like to save time
Ingredients and Directions for Asparagus Caesar Salad:
- 2 bunches White Asparagus, trimmed
- 1 bunch Green Asparagus, trimmed and sliced thinly
- 2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Lemon zest
- 2 cups Italian parsley leaves
- 1 cup Shaved parmigiano-reggiano
- 2 tablespoons High quality Extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup Toasted breadcrumbs
- Add ¼ cup of panko or other coarse breadcrumbs to a saute pan with some olive oil, 1 minced clove of garlic, salt and pepper and lightly toast until crunchy and aromatic. Dry on a paper towel and reserve for later.
- Boil 4 quarts of water with about ¼ cup of salt then blanch the white asparagus for about 30 seconds or until al dente then cool down in ice water.
- Remove the cooked asparagus from the ice water once cold and dry on a paper towel.
- Toss the blanched white asparagus with the caesar dressing and adjust the seasoning with salt and fresh pepper to taste.
- In the second bowl add the sliced green asparagus, parsley leaves, lemon juice, zest, EVOO and shaved parm.
- Season to taste with salt and fresh pepper and toss gently so the cheese does not break apart. This should taste bright and delicious.
- To assemble the salad, plate the white asparagus on your favorite serving platter, top with the green salad scattered in a few places and then sprinkle on the toasted breadcrumbs.
Ingredients and Instructions for Tahini Dressing:
- 3 ounces Tahini, Soombrand
- 3 ounces Calamansi vinegar or lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Orange Zest, micro planed
- 3 ounces Orange juice
- 3 ounces High quality EVOO
- Salt to taste
- Add the tahini,orange zest,orange juice,salt and calamansi vinegar to a blender and mix on low.
- Slowly stream in the EVOO on low until emulsified and creamy.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt if needed
Ingredients and Instructions for Salad
- 4 pints Snap peas,strings removed and thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons sliced Spring onion or scallions thinly sliced
- 1½ cup Strawberries, cut into bite sized pieces
- 2 tablespoons Mint,torn
- ½cup Pea shoots
- Add the sliced snap peas to a mixing bowl and season them with salt.
- Gently toss them to season evenly then add the tahini dressing and gently mix again.
- Taste for seasoning and add more salt if needed.
- Finish by adding torn mint leaves, pea shoots, spring onions and strawberries.
- Plate on your favorite serving platter making sure to arrange all of the different ingredients spread out so everyone gets a little bite of everything
