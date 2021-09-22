In the Kitchen: Asian Style Pork Meatballs

This morning in The Rhode Show kitchen Chef Nick Rabar joined us from Avenue N.
Nick prepared Asian Style Pork Meatballs.
Recipe Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 6 – 8
Ingredients:
1.5# Ground Pork
1/2 cup Shiitake Mushrooms, chopped fine, sautéed
1/2 cup Bok Choy, chopped fine, sautéed
2 Tablespoons Ginger, peeled, minced
2 Tablespoons Garlic, minced
2 Tablespoons Scallion, minced
2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
2ea. Eggs
1.5 – 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
1 pinch Kosher Salt
As Needed Toasted Sesame Seeds
1cup Hoisin Dipping Sauce (Hoisin, Sriracha, Rice Vinegar, Salt)
2heads Bibb Lettuce for serving
Directions:
In a saute pan over medium heat add sesame oil and sauce ginger, garlic, scallion, boy chow, and mushrooms. Cool and add to pork. Season with salt and add egg and breadcrumbs. Roll
into small meatballs. Bake at 450 until done, serve with lettuce, hoisin topping sauce, and top
with sesame seeds.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.