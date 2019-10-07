In the Kitchen: Asian Rice Bowl

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Incred-A-Bowl Food Truck, Russell Spellman. He is making their Asian Rice Bowl.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chopped veggie mixture (carrots, cabbage, kale)
- 1 cup rice
- 1/2 cup cooked chicken
- 1/4 cup corn
- 4 broccoli florets
- 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds
- 1 teaspoon of fried onions
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of mirin wine
- 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon of fish sauce
Directions:
- In a pan, heat up your sesame oil.
- Add your veggies and cook for 1 minute.
- Add rice and chicken.
- Add sauces.
- Cook, stirring ti mix together all sauces and ingredients.
- After about 5 minutes, pour out in to a bowl or plate and top with sesame seeds and fried onions.
- Enjoy!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.