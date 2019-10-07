In the Kitchen: Asian Rice Bowl

Breaking News
Girl, 15, charged in deadly Fall River stabbing
In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Incred-A-Bowl Food Truck, Russell Spellman. He is making their Asian Rice Bowl.

Ingredients:
  • 1/2 cup chopped veggie mixture (carrots, cabbage, kale)
  • 1 cup rice
  • 1/2 cup cooked chicken
  • 1/4 cup corn
  • 4 broccoli florets
  • 1 teaspoon of sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon of fried onions
  • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of mirin wine
  • 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon of fish sauce
Directions:
  1. In a pan, heat up your sesame oil.
  2. Add your veggies and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add rice and chicken.
  4. Add sauces.
  5. Cook, stirring ti mix together all sauces and ingredients.
  6. After about 5 minutes, pour out in to a bowl or plate and top with sesame seeds and fried onions.
  7. Enjoy!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

