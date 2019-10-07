In the Kitchen: Asian Rice Bowl

In the kitchen this morning, we welcome Chef and Owner of Incred-A-Bowl Food Truck, Russell Spellman. He is making their Asian Rice Bowl.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped veggie mixture (carrots, cabbage, kale)

1 cup rice

1/2 cup cooked chicken

1/4 cup corn

4 broccoli florets

1 teaspoon of sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of fried onions

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of mirin wine

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 teaspoon of fish sauce

Directions:

In a pan, heat up your sesame oil. Add your veggies and cook for 1 minute. Add rice and chicken. Add sauces. Cook, stirring ti mix together all sauces and ingredients. After about 5 minutes, pour out in to a bowl or plate and top with sesame seeds and fried onions. Enjoy!

