In the Kitchen: Argentinian Beef Empanadas

Chef Pablo Rodriguez-Masjoan from EP Kitchen shares a recipe for Argentinian Beef Empanadas.

Dough:

3⅓ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup white vinegar

Filling:

1/2 cup Unsalted butter

1⅓ cups chopped onions

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1⅓ cups ground beef

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon oregano

1/2 tablespoon cumin

1/2 tablespoon pepper

1/2 tablespoon red pepper flakes 2 boiled eggs, chopped

1/4 cup sliced green olives

1/4 cup chopped scallions

1/4 cup melted butter

Preparation: Preheat the oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Make the dough: in a large bowl, mix the flour with the salt, butter, water, and vinegar with a wooden spoon until well-combined. Transfer the dough to a clean work surface and knead for 5-10 minutes, until smooth. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rest for 15 minutes. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough until it’s about ⅓ inch thick. Sprinkle with flour as needed to keep the dough from sticking to the surface. Use a glass or cookie cutter to cut out 5-inch circles of dough, re-rolling the leftover dough and cutting out more circles. You should have about 12-15 circles total.

Make the filling: in a large skillet over medium heat, melt the lard and add the onion and bell pepper. Cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the ground beef and mix to incorporate. Add the salt, oregano, cumin, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Mix well and cook until the meat is browned, 5 minutes. Add the egg, olives, and chives, and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat.

On a flat surface, lay out 1 of the dough circles and add 2 tablespoons of filling to the center. Fold the dough in half, press the edges together, then twist and fold the dough around the edge over itself to seal. Repeat with the remaining dough circles and filling.

Lay the empanadas on the prepared baking sheet and brush with melted butter. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden.

Cool the empanadas for 15 minutes, then serve and enjoy! Best to try them with chimichurri sauce

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

