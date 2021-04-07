In the Kitchen: Apricot – Gochujang Wings

Nick Rabar, Chef and Owner of Avenue N, is back in the kitchen today making Apricot – Gochujang Wings.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 lbs Chicken Wings
- 1/4 cup Gochujang
- 1/2 cup Apricot Marmalade
- 2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Minced Ginger
- 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
- 1 teaspoon Minced Scallion
- 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- 1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds, toasted
- Oil for frying, as needed
- Cilantro (garnish, optional), as needed
Directions:
- In a small sauce pot over medium heat, add sesame oil and sauce the ginger, garlic and scallon.
- Add gochujang, marmalade, soy, vinegar, honey and sesame seed. Reserve.
- In a medium sized pot, fill with oil and safely heat to 350 degrees.
- Add wings and cook through.
- Glaze with sauce, top with cilantro and additional sesame seeds.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.