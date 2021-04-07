In the Kitchen: Apricot – Gochujang Wings

Nick Rabar, Chef and Owner of Avenue N, is back in the kitchen today making Apricot – Gochujang Wings.

Ingredients:
  • 1.5 lbs Chicken Wings
  • 1/4 cup Gochujang
  • 1/2 cup Apricot Marmalade
  • 2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Scallion
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil
  • 1 teaspoon Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Sesame Seeds, toasted
  • Oil for frying, as needed
  • Cilantro (garnish, optional), as needed
Directions:
  1. In a small sauce pot over medium heat, add sesame oil and sauce the ginger, garlic and scallon.
  2. Add gochujang, marmalade, soy, vinegar, honey and sesame seed. Reserve.
  3. In a medium sized pot, fill with oil and safely heat to 350 degrees.
  4. Add wings and cook through.
  5. Glaze with sauce, top with cilantro and additional sesame seeds.

