In the Kitchen: Applewood Bacon Mussels

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Henry O’Neil from George’s of Galilee making their Applewood Bacon Mussels.

Ingredients:

Mussels

Bacon

Shallots

Garlic

Wholegrain Mustard

Heavy Cream

White Wine

Butter

Scallions

Directions:

Sauté garlic, shallots and bacon for 3 min. Add mussels, wholegrain mustard and wine, cover and cook over high heat for 5 min. Add heavy cream, cook for 2 more min. Garnish with scallions. To Serve: Enjoy it with a nice glass of white wine!

