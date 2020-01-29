In the Kitchen: Applewood Bacon Mussels

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Henry O’Neil from George’s of Galilee making their Applewood Bacon Mussels.
Ingredients:
- Mussels
- Bacon
- Shallots
- Garlic
- Wholegrain Mustard
- Heavy Cream
- White Wine
- Butter
- Scallions
Directions:
- Sauté garlic, shallots and bacon for 3 min.
- Add mussels, wholegrain mustard and wine, cover and cook over high heat for 5 min.
- Add heavy cream, cook for 2 more min.
- Garnish with scallions.
- To Serve: Enjoy it with a nice glass of white wine!
