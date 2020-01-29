Live Now
In the Kitchen: Applewood Bacon Mussels

In the Kitchen

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Henry O’Neil from George’s of Galilee making their Applewood Bacon Mussels.

Ingredients:
  • Mussels
  • Bacon
  • Shallots
  • Garlic
  • Wholegrain Mustard
  • Heavy Cream
  • White Wine
  • Butter
  • Scallions
Directions:
  1. Sauté garlic, shallots and bacon for 3 min.
  2. Add mussels, wholegrain mustard and wine, cover and cook over high heat for 5 min.
  3. Add heavy cream, cook for 2 more min.
  4. Garnish with scallions.
  5. To Serve: Enjoy it with a nice glass of white wine!

