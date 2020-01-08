In the Kitchen: Apple Pie Crescents

Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri joins us in the kitchen with her recipe for Apple Pie Crescents! Click here for more.

This finger food dessert has all the flavors of a warm, apple pie. But, one you can hold in your hand. The best part is you don’t need to peel and chop as many apples as a standard pie either, since a little goes a long way.

Ingredients :2 apples peeled, cored and diced (I like Honeycrisp or Granny Smith, but any FIRM apple works well) 6 tbsp. unsalted butter ¼ cup of sugarpinch of salt 1 tsp. vanilla extract ½ tsp. cinnamon 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour 2 tbsp. lemon juice 2 cans of store bought crescent rolls



Method: Using a large saute pan, add unsalted butter, apples, sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, lemon juice and vanilla and bring to a simmer on medium high heat. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to simmer for another 2-3 minutes.Remove the pan from heat and allow the apple mixture to cool. Set aside.Follow the directions on your store-bought crescent roll package.Unroll each triangle within the package and place 1 tbsp of filling at the bottom of the triangle.Roll from the wide part toward the thin part of the triangle.Curl ends of the dough to shape a crescent.Bake for 10-12 in a 375 degree oven.Sprinkle top of crescents with powdered sugar.

