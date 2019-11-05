In the Kitchen: Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding

Chef Richard Gereau of Gas Lamp Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Apple Bourbon Bread Pudding.

Bread Pudding Ingredients:

1 loaf brioche cubed

6 large eggs

4 cups melted ice cream

1/4 cup bourbon

4 cups apple compote

2 cups bourbon caramel

2 cups pecan crumble

Apple Compote Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup bourbon

3 Granny Smith apples peeled and diced

3 Red delicious apples peeled and diced

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ginger

Pinch of salt

Pecan Crumble Ingredients:

6 tbs unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 cups pecans

Method:

Cube bread and lightly toast on a sheet pan Place in a 9×13 baking dish with the apple compote spread out evenly Mix eggs, bourbon, and melted ice cream, pour mixture over the bread Let stand in the fridge between 3 -24 hours Bake at 375° 45-60 min Top with bourbon Carmel and pecan crumble Serve warm with ice cream

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

