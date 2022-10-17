On Monday morning, Chef CJ Lewis of Diego’s East Side stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make bacon apple jam! Get the recipe below.
Click here to check out Diego’s East Side online.
Ingredients:
- 1lb bacon
- 3 apples
- 1 red onion
- 1/3c brown sugar
- 1/3c apple cider vinegar
- ½ tbsp. chipotle powder
- ½ tbsp. ancho powder
- ½ tbsp. salt
- ½ tbsp. onion powder
- ½ tbsp. garlic powder
- ½ tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1c water
- ¼ c agave
Instructions:
· Small dice bacon. Peel and dice apples. Dice red onion
· In a large pot cook down the bacon and strain out the grease, keep bacon off to the side
· In same pot put the apples, onions, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, seasonings, and water. Bring to a simmer and let cook for 30+ min stirring occasionally until apples are falling apart.
· Add cooked bacon and agave and bring to a boil for 3-5 mins
· Pulse in food processor 3 or 4 times to break up apples but don’t puree it (optional)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.