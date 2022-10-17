On Monday morning, Chef CJ Lewis of Diego’s East Side stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make bacon apple jam! Get the recipe below.

Click here to check out Diego’s East Side online.

Ingredients:

1lb bacon

3 apples

1 red onion

1/3c brown sugar

1/3c apple cider vinegar

½ tbsp. chipotle powder

½ tbsp. ancho powder

½ tbsp. salt

½ tbsp. onion powder

½ tbsp. garlic powder

½ tbsp. ground cinnamon

1c water

¼ c agave

Instructions:

· Small dice bacon. Peel and dice apples. Dice red onion

· In a large pot cook down the bacon and strain out the grease, keep bacon off to the side

· In same pot put the apples, onions, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, seasonings, and water. Bring to a simmer and let cook for 30+ min stirring occasionally until apples are falling apart.

· Add cooked bacon and agave and bring to a boil for 3-5 mins

· Pulse in food processor 3 or 4 times to break up apples but don’t puree it (optional)