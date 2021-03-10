In the Kitchen: Antipasto Tomato Salad with Creamy Caper Dressing

In the kitchen this morning we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Antipasto Tomato Salad with Creamy Caper Dressing.

Ingredients:
  • 2 pints Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 4oz. Provolone Cheese, small dice
  • 2 – 3oz. Salami, julienne
  • 2oz. Arugula
  • 1/2 Red Onion, pickled
  • 1oz. Capers
  • 1 small bunch Dill
  • 1 small bunch Parsley
  • 2oz. Olive Oil
  • 1oz. Mayonnaise
  • 1oz. Champagne Vinegar
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
  1. Combine all ingredients

