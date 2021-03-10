In the Kitchen: Antipasto Tomato Salad with Creamy Caper Dressing

In the kitchen this morning we welcome back Nick Rabar from Avenue N making Antipasto Tomato Salad with Creamy Caper Dressing.
Ingredients:
- 2 pints Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 4oz. Provolone Cheese, small dice
- 2 – 3oz. Salami, julienne
- 2oz. Arugula
- 1/2 Red Onion, pickled
- 1oz. Capers
- 1 small bunch Dill
- 1 small bunch Parsley
- 2oz. Olive Oil
- 1oz. Mayonnaise
- 1oz. Champagne Vinegar
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.