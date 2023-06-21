In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Antipasto Pasta Salad! This dish takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 6 to 8 people.

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Fussili Pasta, cooked
  • 4oz. Salami, chopped
  • 4oz. Soppressata chopped
  • 4oz. Provolone, small dice
  • 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1/2 cup Pepperocinis
  • 1/2 cup Peppadews, lightly roasted
  • 1/4 cup Red Onion, sliced and rinsed
  • 1/4 cup Olives, no seeds, cut in half
  • 1 quart Baby Arugula
  • 1 pint Creamy Italian Dressing
  • 1 pinch Kosher Salt
  • 1 pinch Black Pepper, cracked

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients!

