In the kitchen today, Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N will be making Antipasto Pasta Salad! This dish takes about 30 minutes to make and serves 6 to 8 people.
Ingredients:
- 1lb Fussili Pasta, cooked
- 4oz. Salami, chopped
- 4oz. Soppressata chopped
- 4oz. Provolone, small dice
- 1/2 cup Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/2 cup Pepperocinis
- 1/2 cup Peppadews, lightly roasted
- 1/4 cup Red Onion, sliced and rinsed
- 1/4 cup Olives, no seeds, cut in half
- 1 quart Baby Arugula
- 1 pint Creamy Italian Dressing
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 1 pinch Black Pepper, cracked
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.