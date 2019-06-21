In the Kitchen: Anchor Toffee “Leathernecks”

Crave RI brought us Candysmith Peter J. Kelly of Anchor Toffee to show us how to make their Anchor Toffee “Leathernecks”.

Ingredients:

Your favorite nuts

Salt

6 ounces sugar

8 ounces light corn syrup

4 oz evaporated milk

2 cups half and half or light cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tsp salt

Melted chocolate

Instructions:

After mixing, add half of the liquids to the sauce pan, and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, slowly add the remaining liquid, stirring with a wooden spatula. Once all the liquid is in, lower the heat to a steady simmer, and cook, stirring constantly until the mixture reaches 236 degrees Farenheit. Carefully spoon, or extrude the caramel onto the nuts in small, one ounce “puddles”. The caramel will bond to a small amount of the nuts, forming the legs, and the head of the “turtle”. When the turtles are cool, coat them with your favorite chocolate, melted in a double boiler. When the chocolate is set, enjoy!

