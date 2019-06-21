In the Kitchen: Anchor Toffee “Leathernecks”

Crave RI brought us Candysmith Peter J. Kelly of Anchor Toffee to show us how to make their Anchor Toffee “Leathernecks”.
Ingredients:
- Your favorite nuts
- Salt
- 6 ounces sugar
- 8 ounces light corn syrup
- 4 oz evaporated milk
- 2 cups half and half or light cream
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp salt
- Melted chocolate
Instructions:
- After mixing, add half of the liquids to the sauce pan, and bring to a boil.
- Once at a boil, slowly add the remaining liquid, stirring with a wooden spatula.
- Once all the liquid is in, lower the heat to a steady simmer, and cook, stirring constantly until the mixture reaches 236 degrees Farenheit.
- Carefully spoon, or extrude the caramel onto the nuts in small, one ounce “puddles”.
- The caramel will bond to a small amount of the nuts, forming the legs, and the head of the “turtle”.
- When the turtles are cool, coat them with your favorite chocolate, melted in a double boiler.
- When the chocolate is set, enjoy!
